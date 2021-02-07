Wealth Planning

Investments & Planning Process

Additional Solutions

Get to Know Us

About Focus Partners

Education & Insights

Our clients enjoy access to a wealth of our continuously updated insights and educational resources. 

Events

As passionate communicators and educators, we offer a variety of programs for our clients and community.

Curated Providers

Our Lifestyle Services team embodies our mission by finding bespoke, highly qualified partners to be a resource for you every step of the way.

Institutional Services

The impact you make now, and in the future, depends on partnering with a team prepared to help you fulfill your higher mission. Focus Partners Institutional provides high-value solutions from a client-centered team dedicated to fiduciary excellence. Our goal is to be your trusted partner, serving all of your institutional investment needs now, and in the years ahead.

Retirement Plan for Businesses

Retirement plans are an important part of your business. Finding the right fiduciary partner is critical to your success. You've come to the right place, because our team is passionate about our work and fully focused on retirement plans so you can focus more on everything else.

 Let's Chat

Personalized Wealth Advice

Your future is our focus.

Envision a plan tailored for you—one that reflects your goals, values, and the life you’re building. At Focus Partners Wealth, we work in partnership with you at every stage, helping you control your financial future.
 

Let's Chat

Focus Partners Wealth named to Barron’s 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms’ Mega List

Barron’s 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms: Mega RIAs. The annual ranking of independent advisory companies was announced on September 12, 2025, based on data as of June 30, 2025. No compensation was paid for consideration or inclusion on this list. Learn more about the methodology here.

Learn More

Focus on the now. Let us prepare for what's next.

We provide more than financial plans—we help you prepare for life's big picture. Placing your personal values, goals, motivations and priorities at the heart of our process, our wealth advisors are constantly looking for ways to create new possibilities for you. That way, you can spend more time enjoying the present. 
 

What we offer

Find harmony in your life and investments.

Your money powers a broader set of objectives that ultimately help you live the life you aspire to—both today and in the future. Through our carefully designed, research-backed investment strategies, we help you focus on what matters.

Start your investing journey

Manage your entire financial picture

Our services go beyond traditional money management. With a network of specialized professionals across the country, we’re committed to serving you with the care you both need and deserve, whether you are an individual investor, business owner or nonprofit.

Find tailored services

A team unlike any other.

A team unlike any other.

As you search for your perfect advisor, just know our team strives to collaborate in ways not always common within our industry. Giving every client the power of our entire network.

Meet our people
Contact Us